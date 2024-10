The top eight teams of the third edition of the Chandigarh Golf League will battle it out in the first knockout round of the Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday with their eyes set on a semi-final berth. The first knockout round of the Chandigarh Golf Club will be held on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Hunting Hawks will lock horns with Chandigarh Gladiators, Tee Birds will take on Captain’s 18, Sultans of Swing will clash with Cee Dee The Mulligans and Partee Panthers will take on Golf Ninjas.