Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one
Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently.
The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. She also won the prize for the longest drive. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union minister of state for external affairs, felicitated the winners.
Over 100 women golfers took part in this year’s tournament, which resumed at the Delhi Golf Club after a two-year gap. Thirteen-year-old Riya Jadon of Bengaluru won the championship after a close fight with older sister Lavanya Jadon.
Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers. “I look up to all female golfers who are excelling in the sport. Being a girl and playing a sport comes with a lot of challenges, as society expects us to only find a stable job and get married,” said Hainima, who is also a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court.
Eyeing a good season ahead, Hanima said, “I am looking forward to playing other tournaments as and when they are announced. Due to the peak summer heat, most of the tournament dates haven’t been released yet. The next one is likely to be in Bangalore in June.”
-
NIA charge sheets 25 J&K militants for targeted killings
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against 25 militants from Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorism conspiracy case that pertains to targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel. It revealed a clear shift in the strategy of the terrorist organisation towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel that took place last year.
-
AAP backs protest by cab drivers over hikes in CNG prices
Hundreds of cab drivers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday to oppose the steep hike in CNG prices, drawing support from the Aam Aadmi Party which slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for the rising fuel prices across the country. CNG price has risen by ₹13.1 in a month, with a kilo of gas now costing ₹69.11 in Delhi.
-
Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from hDivya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys'bank account. In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter's old bicycle.
-
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
