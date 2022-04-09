Chandigarh golfer Hanima shines with incredible hole-in-one

Hanima Grewal hogged the spotlight when she got a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 11th Delhi Golf Club Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship 2022 held recently.

The 24-year-old golfer from Chandigarh was awarded a gold golf ball by Harinder Sikka of Piramal Enterprises. She also won the prize for the longest drive. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union minister of state for external affairs, felicitated the winners.

Over 100 women golfers took part in this year’s tournament, which resumed at the Delhi Golf Club after a two-year gap. Thirteen-year-old Riya Jadon of Bengaluru won the championship after a close fight with older sister Lavanya Jadon.

Coached by Jesse Grewal, Hanima takes inspiration from fellow women golfers. “I look up to all female golfers who are excelling in the sport. Being a girl and playing a sport comes with a lot of challenges, as society expects us to only find a stable job and get married,” said Hainima, who is also a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Eyeing a good season ahead, Hanima said, “I am looking forward to playing other tournaments as and when they are announced. Due to the peak summer heat, most of the tournament dates haven’t been released yet. The next one is likely to be in Bangalore in June.”