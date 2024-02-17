Chandigarh: Government College of Education marks annual athletic meet

Government College of Education, Sector 20, organised its 68th annual athletic meet. A total of 27 events, including races, discus throw, shotput, long jump, tug of war, skipping race, were organised as part of the meet. Students participating in a race during the annual athletic meet held at the Government College of Education in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

All the events witnessed enthusiastic participation by the students of BEd, MEd and PGDGC classes.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shubham Sharma and Amrit were adjudged the best athletes among boys and girls respectively during the second day of the event on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Chandigarh sports secretary Hari Kallikkat and UT director sports Sorabh Kumar Arora was the guest of honour. Bagicha Singh, Arjuna awardee, was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony. Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Singh, while lauding the achievements of the winners, congratulated all the athletes who had participated in the sports events. He appreciated the sportsmanship of the students and said that playing sports makes us fit and strong.

A formal vote of thanks was extended by organiser of the event Neelam Paul, incharge of sports department of College. A fancy dress competition was also organised during the meet.