Chandigarh: Govt College of Yoga Education and Health emerges overall champion in C division women’s category at PU tourney

In a display of athletic prowess, Government College of Yoga Education and Health (GCYEH) emerged the overall champion in the C division women’s category and the first runner up in the men’s category at the Panjab University C Division Tournament 2024-25. Government College of Yoga Education and Health students receiving the honours at Panjab University. (HT Photo)

Both teams collectively won trophies in various disciplines, including athletics (men and women), table tennis (men and women), yoga (women) and volleyball (women), along with the best march past.

These achievements are a testament to the college’s commitment to promoting sports and physical education. The students’ hard work, dedication, and teamwork brought laurels to the institution under the guidance of sports in-charges Anupma and Sumant Batish.

“We are thrilled with the students’ outstanding performances. These achievements are the result of our college’s emphasis on holistic education, which includes sports and physical activities. We are proud of our students and look forward to their continued success,” said Sapna Nanda, principal, GCYEH.

The college congratulated its students, coaches, and staff, and wished them success in their future endeavours.