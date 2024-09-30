Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Govt doctor falls victim to 39-lakh cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 30, 2024 08:54 AM IST

The incident was reported to Chandigarh Cyber Crime police station, where officers advised the victim and his wife to block all suspicious numbers and stop responding to the scam calls

A Chandigarh-based doctor working at the Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, was duped of 39.7 lakh by scammers posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Communication Regulatory Authority of India.

Under the threat of imprisonment, the victim, a Chandigarh-based doctor, said he was coerced into transferring a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39.70 lakh across multiple transactions through SBI and HDFC bank accounts. (HT Photo)
Under the threat of imprisonment, the victim, a Chandigarh-based doctor, said he was coerced into transferring a total of 39.70 lakh across multiple transactions through SBI and HDFC bank accounts. (HT Photo)

The victim, who did not reveal his name in the complaint, told police that the fraud began on June 24, when he, while on duty in the Medicine-1 OPD, received a call from an individual identifying himself as Sunil K Mishra from Delhi.

The caller claimed that his Aadhaar-linked SIM card was involved in illegal activities and linked to terrorist operations.

The victim alleged he was transferred to a purported police station over video call, where a man introduced himself as ADC of police and ED officer, SB Shiradkar, from Lucknow. The fake ED official claimed that he could face 5-7 years of imprisonment unless he cooperated by transferring funds, allegedly for RBI audits and investigations.

The scammers used forged letters bearing the logos of Reserve Bank of India and Central Bureau of Investigation to demand various payments over several weeks.

Under the threat of imprisonment, the doctor said he was coerced into transferring a total of 39.70 lakh across multiple transactions through SBI and HDFC bank accounts. The victim’s father, an eye surgeon and HOD at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital, Jalandhar, was also targeted, with scammers falsely claiming that his son was in police custody and extracting around 12 lakh from him.

On July 11, the victim and his wife rushed to Jalandhar, where they filed a complaint with the local police commissioner. Despite this, the scammers continued demanding money, with the final request being 10.3 lakh on July 22, which the doctor refused to pay. The couple later reported the incident to Chandigarh Cyber Crime police station, where officers advised them to block all suspicious numbers and stop responding to the scam calls.

Authorities are investigating the matter and no arrests have been made so far. The total amount extorted stands at nearly 40 lakh and police are urging the public to remain vigilant against such scams.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On