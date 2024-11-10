Chandigarh grenade attack: Auto driver who took accused to Sector-10 house denied bail

An NIA court has dismissed the bail application of the auto driver arrested in connection with the Sector 10 grenade attack from September this year. The two main accused, Vishal Masih and Rohan Masih, were arrested within a week of the attack. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of NIA special judge Alka Malik dismissed the bail plea of Kuldeep Kumar, who had driven the two main accused to the Sector 10 house, where they had lobbed a grenade on September 11.

While dismissing the plea, the court said the plea of the applicant that he himself was a victim and was threatened and forced by the accused under gunpoint was prima facie not found to be true.

“Prosecution has specifically mentioned in reply to the bail application that applicant had also taken them to the place of incident on September 9, 2024, prior to the date of occurrence when they had done recce of the place. This fact is coupled with the circumstance that investigation is at very initial stage and the conspiracy is yet to be unearthed which need long drawn investigation. Therefore, apprehension of prosecution is not unfounded that if enlarged on bail, applicant may flee from justice or would try to threaten the witnesses and tamper with or destroy the evidence,” said the court.

As per police probe the attack was targeted at retired SP Jaskirat Singh Chahal, who, until two years ago, resided in the Sector-10 house, to avenge killing of four Sikh protesters in police firing in Nakodar in 1986, while Chahal was the local SHO.