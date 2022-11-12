Chandigarh: Grewal shines in winter golf meet at Jamshedpur

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the Punjab and Haryana high court played a brilliant round of 75 (3 over Par) in AWS Winter Golf Tournament held at Golmuri Golf Club, Jamshedpur, recently.

The 58-year-old amateur golfer from Chandigarh had birdies on first and first holes. He had one bogey and finished the front nine at one under par. He, however, had four bogeys in the back nine and finished the round with an impressive best gross score of 3 over Par.

The AWS golf tournament is an annual feature which took place after two years due to the raging pandemic. Golfers from all over India participated in the tournament.