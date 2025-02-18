Chandigarh: Group home invites applications, set to begin operations in March

After six months of delay, the group home for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Sector 31 is set to begin operations in the first week of March. The social welfare department has now invited applications for admission, with a submission deadline of 20 days. After six months of delay, the group home for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental illness in Sector 31 is set to begin operations in the first week of March. The social welfare department has now invited applications for admission, with a submission deadline of 20 days. (HT File)

The department has decided to keep the security deposit for a five-year term at ₹20 lakh. However, the deposit requirement has been completely waived for applicants from the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The ₹35 crore facility, located within the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) in Sector 31, spans a two-acre plot and has a capacity for 90 residents. Although completed in July 2024, the opening was delayed due to concerns over the building’s suitability for individuals with mental and intellectual disabilities.

In September 2024, the health department transferred the building to the social welfare department of the UT administration.

Palika Arora, director of social welfare, expressed confidence in the facility’s readiness. “We have invited applications and asked interested individuals to submit them within 20 days. We are optimistic that the facility will be operational by the first week of March,” she said.

“Regarding the security deposit, we will not reduce it, but it has been fully waived for applicants of economically weaker section. Previously, ₹4,000 was fixed as the security deposit for them,” Palika added.

The group home will charge ₹16,000 per month for a twin-sharing room, ₹20,000 for a single room and ₹35,000 for a suite, with all charges covering accommodation and meals. The facility offers various amenities, including a basement parking area with space for 60 cars, suites with attached bathrooms, balconies and drawing rooms, as well as single and twin-sharing rooms with similar facilities. The ground floor features a dining area and an 85-inch television.

While the facility’s offerings are extensive, some parents have raised concerns about the financial burden.

KK Monga, a parent, said, “Besides the monthly charges, we have to spend over ₹4,000 per month on medicines and other expenses. The ₹20 lakh security deposit for five years is a huge amount and most families won’t be able to afford it.”

The application process includes a 20-day window for submissions, followed by a 45-day screening period. Initially, a batch of 10 residents—five with mental disabilities and five with intellectual disabilities—will participate in a daycare programme before transitioning to full-time residential care after three months.