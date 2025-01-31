Chandigarh: Gulnaaz stars in MCM DAV College’s title win

Riding on Gulnaaz’s unbeaten 49-ball knock of 77 runs, MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, beat Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Ludhiana, by 90 runs in the final to clinch the Panjab University inter-college cricket championship for women played at the PU ground in Chandigarh on Thursday. Batting at number three, Gulnaaz hammered ten fours and one six to bolster her team’s innings. (HT)

Batting first, the MCM team made 140 for 4 in 20 overs. Batting at number three, Gulnaaz hammered ten fours and one six to bolster her team’s innings. Akshita assisted her and scored 26 runs in 30 balls. In reply, KCW were bowled out for 50 runs in 17.3 overs with Manu and Harshita taking two and three wickets for the winning team.