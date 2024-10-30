Chandigarh: Hardeep Singh Puri presents appointment letters to 188 youth

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, personally presented appointment letters to 188 youth, including 69 young women, in a ceremony held at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42 on Tuesday. This event was a part of the nationwide initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, presenting appointment letters at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Puri commended the government’s efforts in establishing a transparent, merit-based recruitment process, saying, “The changes brought by the central government have eliminated nepotism and corruption in government recruitment, paving the way for young people to secure employment and fulfil their potential.”

The minister also reflected on the transformation of India’s economy under the current government.

He outlined various initiatives under the Skill India Mission and allocation of ₹1.48 lakh crore to education, employment, and skill development in the budget.

He also addressed several issues, including recent security concerns in Punjab. On agricultural matters, he assured that the Centre is closely supporting farmers, with annual increases in minimum support prices (MSP) on various crops. Addressing environmental concerns regarding compressed biogas (CBG) plants for stubble management, he highlighted that CBG plants have been successfully operating in Germany for years without any adverse health impacts, refuting rumors that these facilities are harmful.