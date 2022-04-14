Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Haryana woman’s purse stolen, 1.2L withdrawn from account
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Haryana woman’s purse stolen, 1.2L withdrawn from account

A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and 1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card
Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after an arrest is made. (Representative image)
Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after an arrest is made. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and 1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card.

Based on the complaint of the victim, Uma Yadav, who works as a medical officer at government hospital in Rewari, police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified accused. “On March 17, my friends and I visited a club in Sector 26, where my purse was stolen which contained my mobile phone and ATM card. On March 19, my father checked my bank statement and found that 1.26 lakh had been withdrawn,” Yadav said.

Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after arresting the accused.

3 laptops stolen from house

Three laptops, documents and an ATM card was stolen from a house in Sector 22-C. The victim, Deepak Malathia, said the theft occurred on the intervening night of April 11 and April 12 and the documents which were stolen included a PAN and Aadhar card.

Bicycle stolen from Barrier Colony

Meanwhile, a bicycle was reported stolen from Barrier Colony in Raipur Khurd village. A case was registered based on the complaint of one Parmal Singh.

Theft cases have been registered in all three incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Station house officer of Raipur Rani police station Rajesh Kumar stated that a team, including two female officers, was formed to conduct the raid. (Representative image)

    Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani

    The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men. Kumar have been identified as the owner of the house, Jai Kumar; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. A woman was also rescued.

  • The work of opening the Kunzum Pass highway is underway on a fast face, said Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

    Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC

    Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic. The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass. SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.

  • The Chandigarh administration is planning to offer three tourist packages - “nature trail”, “heritage trail” and a general package. (HT File)

    Chandigarh admn planning tailor-madetourist packages for visitors

    With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors. Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.

  • 45-year-old Jahiruddin Raji was nabbed from IGI airport in Delhi on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/ HT)

    Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi

    The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.

  • Ghaziabad district has recorded 84,929 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

    Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials

    The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out