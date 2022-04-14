Chandigarh: Haryana woman’s purse stolen, ₹1.2L withdrawn from account
A Haryana woman’s purse was stolen from a club in Chandigarh and ₹1.26 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account using her ATM card.
Based on the complaint of the victim, Uma Yadav, who works as a medical officer at government hospital in Rewari, police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified accused. “On March 17, my friends and I visited a club in Sector 26, where my purse was stolen which contained my mobile phone and ATM card. On March 19, my father checked my bank statement and found that ₹1.26 lakh had been withdrawn,” Yadav said.
Police said investigation is still on and they will be sure about how the cash was withdrawn only after arresting the accused.
3 laptops stolen from house
Three laptops, documents and an ATM card was stolen from a house in Sector 22-C. The victim, Deepak Malathia, said the theft occurred on the intervening night of April 11 and April 12 and the documents which were stolen included a PAN and Aadhar card.
Bicycle stolen from Barrier Colony
Meanwhile, a bicycle was reported stolen from Barrier Colony in Raipur Khurd village. A case was registered based on the complaint of one Parmal Singh.
Theft cases have been registered in all three incidents.
-
Panchkula: Prostitution racket being run from house busted in Raipur Rani
The Panchkula police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket being run from a house at Badona Kalan village on Mauli-Raipur Rani Road and arrested four men. Kumar have been identified as the owner of the house, Jai Kumar; his partner Kala Bahar, and customers Jangeshwar and Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Raipur Rani Police said that they raided the house on the basis of a tip-off. A woman was also rescued.
-
Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic. The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass. SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.
-
Chandigarh admn planning tailor-madetourist packages for visitors
With the aim to make Chandigarh a tourist hub, the UT administration will start offering tailor-made packages to visitors. Chairing a meeting of the Society for Tourism & Entertainment Promotions in Chandigarh (STEPS), UT adviser Dharam Pal directed officials of the tourism department to prepare special packages for Chandigarh-bound tourists and those using the city as a transit for destinations in neighbouring states.
-
Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.
-
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
