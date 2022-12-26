Chandigarh has robust tennis infrastructure: Former coach Baldev Singh

Former tennis coach Baldev Singh, who retired from the Chandigarh sports department in 2011, on Sunday said the city had a robust tennis infrastructure and holding special camps can go a long way in improving players’ skills.

Singh, who has trained award-winning tennis players such as Sonia Milkha Singh and Minu Balkrishan, and his own daughters Mehak Singh, Neha Singh and Simer Singh, feels that aspirants should be exposed to high- performance programmes at the grassroots-level.

“The Chandigarh administration has done a brilliant job in building a great tennis infrastructure. We have courts at the Lake Sports Club and at the Sector 42 stadium and some more are coming up. Apart from these, there are tennis courts in different schools, and on the Panjab University campus,” said Singh, who qualified as a coach at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

“The local administration can do wonders if more special programmes are held for sub-juniors and juniors from time-to-time,” he said.

“I am keen on giving back to the sport and use my experience,” says Singh, whose daughters are professional tennis coaches in the US.

Baldev was awarded with the state award for his services during his tenure. He had joined the Chandigarh Sports Department in 1983 and was reappointed first in 2014 and then 2017.