Chandigarh: Hawks crush Panthers as overcast conditions favour bowlers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 16, 2025 09:06 AM IST

After winning the toss, Maverick opted to field and restricted City Challengers to 178/8 in 20 overs; Mohd Arslan Khan played a fiery knock of 46 off 22 balls, smashing three boundaries and four sixes while Amrit Lubana contributed 41 off 30 balls, hitting seven fours

Gaurav Puri’s knock of 94 runs helped Manohar Maverick to secure a thrilling 5-wicket victory over City Challengers in UTCA’s Shaheed Chandershekhar Azad Memorial T20 Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, under overcast conditions, HIIMS Hawks secured a commanding 9-wicket victory over Punjab Panthers. (Getty image)
After winning the toss, Maverick opted to field and restricted City Challengers to 178/8 in 20 overs. Mohd Arslan Khan played a fiery knock of 46 off 22 balls, smashing three boundaries and four sixes while Amrit Lubana contributed 41 off 30 balls, hitting seven fours. Dhananjayy Sharma (2/26), Nippun Pandita (2/34) and Anmol Sharma (2/44) took two wickets each, keeping the opposition in check. Chasing 179, Maverick found a match-winner in Gaurav Puri, who played a sensational innings of 94 off 45 balls. He was well supported by Aman (45) and Bhagmender Lather (32) as they successfully reached the target in 19 overs. Hartejassvi Kapoor (3/37) was the standout bowler for Challengers.

Earlier in the day, under overcast conditions, HIIMS Hawks secured a commanding 9-wicket victory over Punjab Panthers. After winning the toss, Hawks opted to field and took full advantage of the conditions and their bowlers dismantled the Panthers for just 62 runs in 16.3 overs. Armaan Jakhar (3/16), Nikhil Sharma (2/3), Rahul Sharma (2/10)and Gaurav Gambhir (2/13) led a disciplined bowling attack. With rain reducing the chase to 12 overs and a target of 45 runs, the Hawks comfortably sealed the win at the loss of one wicket in just 6.3 overs as Nehal Pajni (26) and Gurtaj Singh Bains (18) did the job easy for Hawks.

