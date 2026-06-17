Chandigarh: HC notice on the contempt plea from Zirakpur society

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on the contempt petition moved by residents of a Zirakpur society alleging violation of the court orders. The vacation bench of justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for June 19 after the PSPCL counsel told the court that necessary steps are being taken for making compliance of the June 5 order. (HT File)

It was on June 5, the high court had ordered the PSPCL to provide a temporary power connection to the society with 700 families, living in sweltering heat conditions on power supply through diesel generators.

The dwellers at the Sushma Valencia housing complex in Zirakpur have been spending up to ₹45 per unit for drawing power through diesel generators as the developer abandoned the project in March.

The vacation bench of justice Deepak Gupta posted the matter for June 19 after the PSPCL counsel told the court that necessary steps are being taken for making compliance of the June 5 order.

The order had come on the plea form Sushma Valencia Apartment Owners Association, who had approached high court seeking directions to Punjab government and PSPCL to issue electricity connections to the society because the directors of the builder/developer are stated to have “abandoned the project and are absconding”.

“The citizens of this country are residing in a welfare state and they cannot be left in lurch due to failure of the system/administration. In the scorching heat, which is being experienced in this part of the country now-adays, a large number of human beings which also includes small children, old aged persons and females, cannot be left remediless and compelled to first fulfil all the rigmaroles of the technicalities to get regular electricity supply,” the court had observed while passing directions to the PSPCL.