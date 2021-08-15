Chandigarh: Head constable gets police medal from home ministry

The Union ministry of home affairs has conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service upon Chandigarh Police head constable Sunil Mehta on the 75th Independence Day.

Mehta, who is posted as a reader with the senior superintendent of police (traffic), played an important role in the introduction and implementation of the e-challan system.

Mehta joined the Chandigarh Police in 2002 and was the commander of his batch’s passing-out parade. He has also been involved in compiling and maintaining data for the traffic police and has worked for creating awareness on road safety rules.

The home ministry on Saturday announced that 1,380 police personnel have been awarded medals, including President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Services.