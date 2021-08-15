Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Head constable gets police medal from home ministry
Head constable Sunil Mehta has received Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the 75th Independence Day.
Head constable Sunil Mehta has received Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the 75th Independence Day.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Head constable gets police medal from home ministry

Head constable Sunil Mehta played an important role in the introduction and implementation of the e-challan system in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST

The Union ministry of home affairs has conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service upon Chandigarh Police head constable Sunil Mehta on the 75th Independence Day.

Mehta, who is posted as a reader with the senior superintendent of police (traffic), played an important role in the introduction and implementation of the e-challan system.

Mehta joined the Chandigarh Police in 2002 and was the commander of his batch’s passing-out parade. He has also been involved in compiling and maintaining data for the traffic police and has worked for creating awareness on road safety rules.

The home ministry on Saturday announced that 1,380 police personnel have been awarded medals, including President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.