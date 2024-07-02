 Chandigarh health department launches ‘stop diarrhoea’ campaign - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh health department launches ‘stop diarrhoea’ campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 09:14 AM IST

‘Stop diarrhoea’ campaign was rolled out along with the distribution of co-packages of ORS and zinc to children less than 5 years old by the health secretary at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh

As a preventive measure, the UT health department launched a two-month “stop diarrhoea” campaign on Monday to curb the surge in cases of the deadly disease in the city.

UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, in the presence of Dr Suman Singh, director health services-cum-NHM director, along with senior officials of the health department, launched the campaign at the paediatrics OPD of GMSH, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, in the presence of Dr Suman Singh, director health services-cum-NHM director, along with senior officials of the health department, launched the campaign at the paediatrics OPD of GMSH, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, in the presence of Dr Suman Singh, director health services-cum-NHM director, along with senior officials of the health department, launched the campaign at the paediatrics OPD of GMSH, Sector 16. Dr Suman said, “The drive will be held from July 1 to August 31.”

The campaign was rolled out along with the distribution of co-packages of ORS and zinc to children less than 5 years old by the health secretary. Correct methods of hand washing and ORS preparation techniques were demonstrated at the ORS and zinc corner established at the hospital.

Chagti stressed the need to stay committed and dedicated to this cause to achieve the objective of zero childhood deaths due to seasonal disease. According to health department officials, training was already provided to healthcare personnel in civil hospitals and dispensaries to prevent infections. They noted water leakages and contamination in sewage water to be the causing factors of water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea.

Chagti congratulated all doctors on National Doctor’s Day and for their service to patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh health department launches ‘stop diarrhoea’ campaign
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On