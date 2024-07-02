Chandigarh health department launches ‘stop diarrhoea’ campaign

As a preventive measure, the UT health department launched a two-month “stop diarrhoea” campaign on Monday to curb the surge in cases of the deadly disease in the city. UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, in the presence of Dr Suman Singh, director health services-cum-NHM director, along with senior officials of the health department, launched the campaign at the paediatrics OPD of GMSH, Sector 16, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

UT health secretary Ajay Chagti, in the presence of Dr Suman Singh, director health services-cum-NHM director, along with senior officials of the health department, launched the campaign at the paediatrics OPD of GMSH, Sector 16. Dr Suman said, “The drive will be held from July 1 to August 31.”

The campaign was rolled out along with the distribution of co-packages of ORS and zinc to children less than 5 years old by the health secretary. Correct methods of hand washing and ORS preparation techniques were demonstrated at the ORS and zinc corner established at the hospital.

Chagti stressed the need to stay committed and dedicated to this cause to achieve the objective of zero childhood deaths due to seasonal disease. According to health department officials, training was already provided to healthcare personnel in civil hospitals and dispensaries to prevent infections. They noted water leakages and contamination in sewage water to be the causing factors of water-borne diseases, including diarrhoea.

Chagti congratulated all doctors on National Doctor’s Day and for their service to patients.