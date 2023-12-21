Chandigarh health department sounds caution amid rising Covid cases in country

With the country reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus infections, Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory for residents. HT Image

India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, said, “Health department has already conducted two meetings to check Covid-status in the city. A state-level meeting is scheduled for tomorrow too. Chandigarh hospitals are well-equipped to handle any surge in Covid cases. We have adequate infrastructure, including ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medicines, ambulances and other required facilities.”

In the advisory, Dr Singh said, “In wake of a few UTs/states like Kerala reporting a slight upsurge in Covid cases, the Union government has asked to focus on a number of preventive actions. These are necessary to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of disease. Hence, the residents must adhere to the dos and don’ts at public places, including—wearing mask in crowded and closed settings; limit personal contact if suffering from respiratory diseases; early reporting of symptoms and testing for Covid; report to health facility and consult doctor if you feel unwell (fever, cough, difficulty in breathing etc.). While visiting the doctor, wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose.”

“Doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers as well as patients and their attendants are advised to wear masks within health care facilities. Also, avoid self-medication, spitting in public places and touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands. Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings particularly by co-morbid persons and the elderly,” the advisory read.