Chandigarh health dept releases advisory to combat acute diarrhoeal diseases

UT health department has released a comprehensive advisory aimed at tackling the occurrence of acute diarrhoeal diseases (ADD). Individuals with waterborne diseases should avoid going to work until they have fully recovered to prevent the spreading of illness. (istock)

The advisory suggests using water from a trustworthy source and opting for boiled, filtered or packaged water in case of doubts regarding contamination, maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands with soap and water before meals and after using the restroom. Advisory also recommends to wash hands for 15-20 seconds with soap and water and emphasises the importance of keeping fingernails short and well-groomed. Raw vegetables and fruits should be washed thoroughly before cooking or consuming. It also advises against consuming unhygienic street food and encourages people to opt for warm home-cooked meals.

It advises the travellers to consume only bottled water and avoid consuming raw or uncooked food. It recommends that individuals with waterborne diseases should avoid going to work until they have fully recovered to prevent the spreading of illness. In cases of diarrhoea and vomiting, drinking plenty of fluids and preparing and consuming oral rehydration solution is suggested.