Chandigarh health secretary says no quarantine leave if not Covid positive

In an order issued on Tuesday, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) chief executive officer Yashpal Garg, who is also the UT health secretary, stated that just because a family member is in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 cannot be a reason for CHB officials to apply for quarantine leaves.

The order states that an official is allowed quarantine leaves only in case they themselves have contracted the virus or their house is declared a micro-containment zone.

The order comes even as the health department officials are advising quarantine period of three days and testing on the fourth day for persons whose family member(s) have tested positive. The CHB order does not stipulate any such guideline on quarantine or isolation period.

In fact, the CHB order stresses immediate testing. “In such a situation the officer/official should immediately get himself tested for Covid. In case he is found negative, then the officer is required to attend the duties,” the order states.

However, later, when asked when should the testing be done in such a case, Garg said, “Preferably on third or fourth day (after the family member tests positive). This gap of 3 or 4 days is an advisory to control the infection spread.”

Garg further clarified that it is not mandatory for an official to isolate himself after a family member has tested positive, though it is advisable.

What others say

Meanwhile, director, health services, Dr Suman Singh said: “The central government guidelines are silent on the quarantine period for a contact of Covid-19 positive patient. For containing the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, we are advising for a three-day quarantine period and testing on the fourth day.”

Dr Sanjeev Palta, the nodal officer of ICU management at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said, “As per new guidelines of the ICMR, asymptomatic family members of a Covid-19 positive person are not to be tested for virus. However, looking at the contagious behaviour of the virus, the family members are advised to stay isolated and not to venture out of the house for at least seven days. The positive patient is to be tested again on the eighth day.”

Ashwani Kumar, convener, Joint Action Committee, UT administration and municipal corporation employee union, said: “Earlier, the quarantine leave was being given. It should be given now too. After a family member of an employee tests positive, the employee should go in isolation till being tested themselves to prevent spread of infection among their colleagues or general public.”