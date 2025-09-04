Chandigarh: Heavy rain dents voter turnout

Heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning did not entirely dampen the spirit of the PUCSC elections but significantly impacted voter participation. This year, the voter turnout stood at 58.9%, a notable dip from last year’s 66.6%. The weather appeared to have a split effect, with hostellers braving the rain while many day scholars found it difficult to reach the campus. Independent candidate Shreeyal Chauhan lifted by her peers after she was elected the council president of PGGCG-11 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

For many students residing on campus, the voting process went much as usual. Despite the downpour, students were seen lining up outside polling booths on schedule, some dripping wet after sprinting across puddles. Vanshika Dhiman, a hosteller and ABVP campaigner, said, “Of course, we had to show up, even if the weather had been worse than this, we would still have come out. Elections only come once a year—there was no question of sitting this out.” The same spirit translated into success for the ABVP, with their presidential candidate, Gauravveer Sohal, securing a victory for the party for the first time in PU’s history.

Day scholars face challenges

However, in stark contrast, day scholars faced significant challenges. Many struggled to navigate waterlogged roads, and a large number of them were unable to reach the campus, directly affecting voter turnout. Mohammad Idrees, a department representative (DR) candidate, estimated that the heavy rainfall led to a nearly 50% drop in expected voter participation. Arsh Thakur, a party worker for HPSU, added that many of their supporters from areas like Nayagaon and Khudda Lahora could not make it to the university due to the weather. “The weather cost us a significant share of our voters,” she stated.

In some instances, party workers stepped in to assist. Shriya Chauhan, a resident of Nayagaon, shared that she nearly gave up on voting due to the weather but was helped by party workers. “Without their help, I might have missed casting my vote,” she added.

The security personnel maintained their vigil, with the rain not affecting their duties. Police officers stationed at the three North Campus gates continued their strict checks, umbrellas in hand and uniforms soaked. “Rain or no rain, our responsibility remains the same,” said a constable at Gate Number 2.

Man nabbed with pistol

Situation took a dramatic turn on Tuesday evening when police apprehended an armed man on the campus. Around 5 pm, when student groups were demonstrating near the law department over counting of votes, police personnel spotted a young man behaving suspiciously. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Khushwinder Singh of Kharar. Upon intercepting him, police recovered a country-made pistol from his jeans pocket along with two live cartridges. Khushwinder failed to provide any license or permit for the weapon and ammunition. Police have registered a case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Sector 11 Police Station.