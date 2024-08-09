Chandigarh heritage panel gives nod to PU’s Master Plan for expansion of south campus

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) on Thursday approved the proposed Master Plan of Panjab University (PU) and “Street for people” in Sector 15, during a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Rajeev Verma. Habitat Centre and a business centre in Sector 17 were also discussed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chandigarh adviser Rajeev Verma. (H File)

The chief architect apprised the chairman of the CHCC’s genesis, constitution and mandate. It was followed by presentations on different projects.

The committee members discussed the management of the Capitol Complex and reviewed different projects, including the Martyrs Memorial. Verma appreciated PU for making a uniform plan for the expansion of the south campus keeping in view the historical significance of the university. He gave directions for strict implementation of the Centre’s guidelines and the planning management while executing the projects.

Habitat Centre and a business centre in Sector 17 were also discussed in the meeting. The management plan of the Capitol Complex, which includes a holistic development plan of Punjab and Haryana high court, a decision adopted during the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee (Riyadh-2023), expansion of a building adjacent to the security personnel building near the Open Hand monument, construction of one floor on existing lawyer chamber, iron grill fencing all around the perimeter of the Punjab and Haryana high court building and segregation of court premises into low and high-security zones, debris at Martyrs Memorial- Capitol Complex and provision of the covered verandah in front of courtroom number 1 of Chief Justice Court on the same lines as existing in front of court numbers 2 to 9, were also in the agenda of the meeting.