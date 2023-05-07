Chandigarh: Woman returning from market falls prey to snatcher in Sector 44

Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time making off with the purse of a woman walking back home after shopping at a nearby market in Sector 44.

The accused raised the alarm, following which Chandigarh Police reached the spot and set up special check posts in the area. She told the police that her purse contained important documents. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vandhana Sharma, 32, a resident of Sector 44-D, was returning home around 9.30 pm when a motorcyclist came from behind and snatched her purse.

She raised the alarm, following which police reached the spot and set up special check posts in the area. She told the police that her purse contained important documents.

Though she was not able to jot down the motorcycle’s number, she would be able to recognise the snatcher, as he was not wearing a helmet, Sharma said in her complaint.

Police have registered a snatching case against the unidentified accused at the Sector-34 police station.

Just two days ago, on Thursday, police had busted a gang of snatchers who had targeted the wife of retired IPS officer HS Virk in Sector 33 on Tuesday. A 28-year-old woman from the gang had snatched the gold chain of the officer’s wife while she was returning home from Terraced Garden, Sector 33, after a walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON