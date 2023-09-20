Chandigarh: HIV+ girl operated at GMCH-32 ‘bypassing’ rules, probe ordered

In a case of alleged negligence at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, a seven-year-old HIV positive girl was reportedly operated for an ear infection before the final report of the mandatory serology test came in. Medical student life which are books and sthetoscope (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The hospital has now launched an inquiry into the matter.

As per information, the seven-year-old was admitted to the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) ward due to an ear infection and a painful swelling behind the ear. Despite receiving antibiotics and other treatments during the ward stay, the patient’s condition did not show improvement, leading to the need for a surgery on September 5, 2023.

It is standard procedure to conduct a triple H screening using a commercially available kit before performing surgery on any patient. According to the World Health Organisation, every patient is to be treated as potentially HIV positive and universal precautions are to be followed.

In this case, however, the surgery was carried out before the serology report came in, the complainants alleged.

The operation theater (OT) staff claimed that though initially, a test was conducted, which revealed a faintly positive result, and a serology sample was dispatched to the laboratory for further examination, the surgeon proceeded with the surgery without sharing the information with others, before the results came in.

It was only after the surgery was completed that the serology report confirmed a positive result, alleged the complainants.

The complainants also stated that the OT staff got alert as no precautions had been taken during the surgery. In response, the OT staff disinfected the entire OT area and the surgical instruments. However, it was noted in the complaint that the surgical linen used had already been inadvertently combined with the laundry from another operation theater.

Director-Principal, GMCH-32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur said, “We have received the complaint and an inquiry has been marked to the medical superintendent for probe.”

Talking to HT, Professor & Head, ENT department, Dr Roshan Kumar Verma (on deputation), who was part of this surgery said, “Kit test for HIV was performed twice – firstly, on the day of the admission, and secondly, on September 3. Both the tests reported negative and are on record.“

Additionally, he mentioned that as part of their routine procedure, their resident had sent a serology sample for an HIV test. Typically, they proceed with surgery upon receiving negative results from this kit test, which has an 85% sensitivity rate, according to Dr Verma.

He added that, in this instance, the surgery was conducted, and it happened to be the final case of the day. Upon their return, we received the serology report indicating a positive result. We promptly informed the OT staff to initiate sanitisation and disinfection procedures.

The patient was in stable condition but was referred to the Advanced Pediatric Centre at PGI due to suspected tuberculosis infection, where she is undergoing treatment. Subsequently, the patient’s father also tested positive for HIV at a later point.

Dr Verma expressed that it is unexpected for a seven-year-old child to have an HIV infection. Given his current deputation status, he believes that certain individuals from the hospital may be highlighting the matter solely to resolve personal grudges.

He further stated, “The individuals most exposed to the surgery are the doctor and OT staff. Why would we jeopardise our lives?”

