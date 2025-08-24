Chandigarh: Hockey Asia Cup from August 29

The unveiling and welcome ceremony of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 trophy was held in Chandigarh on Saturday during a fanfare organised by Hockey Chandigarh. Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and actor Jimmy Shergill during trophy unveiling in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The tournament will be held from August 29 to September 7, 2025, at the newly built Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar. A total of eight teams will participate in the 12th edition of the Asia Cup — India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia, while the remaining two teams will qualify through the AHF Cup.

Actor Jimmy Shergill and Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang were present at the event. Speaking at the event, Shergill said, “Hockey is a heritage deeply tied to our national sporting spirit. Such tournaments inspire the youth to take up sports and bring pride to India.”

MP Kang said, “Events like the Asia Cup are not just about sports but also promote unity and brotherhood. It is a matter of pride that India is hosting this mega event.”

Hockey Chandigarh president Karan Gilhotra expressed that Chandigarh has always been the nursery of Indian hockey and this tournament would serve as a source of inspiration for the younger generation. Senior vice-president Pushvinderjit Singh and vice-president Anil Vohra of Hockey Chandigarh were also present at the event.