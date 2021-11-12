Chandigarh: Honey Thakur is new PUSA president

Honey Thakur was declared the president of Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) after the counting of votes on Thursday. The former senior vice-president, Thakur got 431 votes and defeated his rivals Poonam Sharma, Dr SS Mann and Dr Sushil Kumar. Polling was held on Wednesday.

Deepak Sharma won the post of senior vice-president, Rajeev Kumar will be the vice-president, Baljinder Singh was elected the general secretary of the body, while Manjeet Singh and Raj Kumar will hold the post of secretary and finance secretary respectively. The post of publicity secretary was bagged by Varinder Singh.

The elected executive members include Rajan Sharma from officer constituency, Chand Kumar Sharma and Sudarshan Singh from superintendent constituency. Seven other members were elected from the assistants’ constituency and four from the clerk constituency.

Meanwhile, Rama Nand was elected the president of Panjab University Class ‘C’ Staff Association (PUCCSA) and Ram Parsad was elected the vice-president. Krishna Kumari, Paramjit Singh and Dharam Pal Singh bagged the posts of general secretary, joint-secretary and treasurer respectively.