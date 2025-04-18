Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh horse riders win big at national tournament

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 18, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The Chandigarh Horse Riders Society secured a total of 20 medals across both individual and team events in show jumping and dressage in the national qualifier for Junior National Equestrian Championship

The Chandigarh Horse Riders Society (CHRS) was in the spotlight at the national qualifier for Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Delhi Horse Show 2025, held from April 3-13 at Delhi Cantt. CHRS participated in Delhi Horse Show with over 400 entries and up to 100 riders competing in each event. The Society secured a total of 20 medals across both individual and team events in show jumping and dressage.

Chandigarh Horse Riders Society participated in Delhi Horse Show with over 400 entries and up to 100 riders competing in each event. (Shutterstock)
Chandigarh Horse Riders Society participated in Delhi Horse Show with over 400 entries and up to 100 riders competing in each event. (Shutterstock)

Sifat clinched a gold medal in Open 40 Jumping (under 14) and won two silver medals in the Open 70 Jumping and Ladies Hacks. Zaina won gold in both the Open 50 Jumping and Ladies Hacks along with a silver in the Open 40 Jumping. Kabir earned silver in the Open 40 Jumping (under 10) and gold in the Open 50 Jumping. Mankirat clinched gold in the Open 70 Jumping while Vishal earned a bronze in the Open 100 Jumping. In the Open Hacks event, Saavia, Zaina and Sifat shared a joint bronze. Rubaiyat added to the tally with bronze medals in the Ladies Hacks and Group-2 Hacks.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh horse riders win big at national tournament
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On