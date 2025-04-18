Chandigarh horse riders win big at national tournament

The Chandigarh Horse Riders Society (CHRS) was in the spotlight at the national qualifier for Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Delhi Horse Show 2025, held from April 3-13 at Delhi Cantt. CHRS participated in Delhi Horse Show with over 400 entries and up to 100 riders competing in each event. The Society secured a total of 20 medals across both individual and team events in show jumping and dressage. Chandigarh Horse Riders Society participated in Delhi Horse Show with over 400 entries and up to 100 riders competing in each event. (Shutterstock)

Sifat clinched a gold medal in Open 40 Jumping (under 14) and won two silver medals in the Open 70 Jumping and Ladies Hacks. Zaina won gold in both the Open 50 Jumping and Ladies Hacks along with a silver in the Open 40 Jumping. Kabir earned silver in the Open 40 Jumping (under 10) and gold in the Open 50 Jumping. Mankirat clinched gold in the Open 70 Jumping while Vishal earned a bronze in the Open 100 Jumping. In the Open Hacks event, Saavia, Zaina and Sifat shared a joint bronze. Rubaiyat added to the tally with bronze medals in the Ladies Hacks and Group-2 Hacks.