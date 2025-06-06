Chandigarh hosts India’s first coach certification programme in acrobatic dance

The National Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports of India (NFADI), in affiliation with the World Federation of Acrobatic & Dance Sports (WFADS), organised the country’s first coach certification programme in Chandigarh from May 31 to June 5, 2025. The trainers and the participants showcased an outstanding performance, blending passion, energy, and skill in every step and also embracing a lifestyle of fitness and sportsmanship. (File photo/for representation only)

Master trainers from Russia, Alexey and Svetlana Gavrilova for acro swing, and Dimitry Lonov and Ziurniaeva Daria for acrobatic Rock ‘N’ Roll, world champions in their fields, delivered instructions to over 60 aspiring coaches and performers from nine states of India.

The trainers and the participants showcased an outstanding performance, blending passion, energy, and skill in every step and also embracing a lifestyle of fitness and sportsmanship.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of two standout couples, one from each category who have received a fully-sponsored 15-day intensive training trip to Moscow, under the aegis of WFADS.

WFADS president Oumy Sene, who attended the training in Chandigarh, expressed her admiration for India’s energy and promise, “India holds deep cultural rhythm and untapped talent. The participation of 62 individuals from 9 states clearly shows the hunger and commitment here. We at WFADS see great potential in India of becoming a global leader in acrobatic dance sports,” she said.

NFADI president Jasmeet Kaur Shan added,” This dynamic blend of dance, acrobatics, and fitness is not just an art—it’s a sport with Olympic potential. India’s dancers, gymnasts, and fitness enthusiasts now have a powerful new avenue to compete globally, and this certification is just the beginning.”