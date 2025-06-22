Chandigarh: Hotel owner, two women booked for abetting suicide

Two women and the owner of Hari Palace Hotel, Sector 52, were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old man from Nawanshahr, whose body was found hanging in a room of the hotel on Friday evening. According to the FIR, the victim had left home on June 18 to go to work but not returned home. Around 2.33 am on June 19, his family received WhatsApp messages and a voice note in which the victim reportedly mentioned that he was being harassed and blackmailed by two girls. One of the girls, allegedly involved, was connected to the victim through a social media account. The victim’s cousin received the messages shortly before he went missing. The conduct of the hotel operator is under scrutiny for allegedly hiding the presence of the victim and delaying the reporting of the incident. (HT photo for representation)

Acting on information from an auto driver during their search, the family traced his location to Hari Palace Hotel. Initially, the hotel staff allegedly denied his presence, but when police accompanied the family to the hotel, the victim was found dead in one of the rooms. The room was sealed and examined by the forensics team from Sector 36 and the mobile forensic team.

Based on the digital evidence present, police officials are now investigating the role of the two women, including WhatsApp messages and call logs. The conduct of the hotel operator is also under scrutiny for allegedly hiding the presence of the victim and delaying the reporting of the incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation and complaint lodged by the victim’s cousin, a case of abetment to suicide and common intention was registered under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.