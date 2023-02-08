Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board allows amalgamation of two commercial units

Chandigarh Housing Board allows amalgamation of two commercial units

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:15 PM IST

The order specified that for amalgamation, units’ structural stability certificate shall be submitted by allottees and prior permission of Chandigarh Housing Board secretary must be obtained. CHB CEO issued orders regarding slashing rates of transfer fee for commercial units to bring the rates on par with Estate Office.

In pursuance of the February 2 decision of its board of directors, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday issued orders allowing amalgamation of two or more adjoining commercial units with same ownership. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
In pursuance of the February 2 decision of its board of directors, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday issued orders allowing amalgamation of two or more adjoining commercial units with same ownership. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In pursuance of the February 2 decision of its board of directors, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday issued orders allowing amalgamation of two or more adjoining commercial sites with same ownership.

The order issued by CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg stated, “Under amalgamation of SCOs/SCFs/bayshops/booths, two or more adjoining sites with the same ownership will be permissible. Also, partial amalgamation of floors will be allowed as a temporary arrangement, if the owners of two adjoining plots are different and both the buildings are rented to one party. Entry of the width 1.80 m can be allowed for connectivity at each floor as long as tenancy is applicable, subject to taking an affidavit from the owners of the SCOs.”

However, the order specified that for amalgamation, the units’ structural stability certificate shall be submitted by the allottees and prior permission of the CHB secretary must be obtained.

Transfer fee for commercial units slashed

The CHB CEO also issued orders regarding slashing rates of transfer fee to bring the rates on par with the Estate Office.

The order stated that in case of commercial properties allotted through auction/tender, CHB may charge transfer fee on the lines of Estate Office with applicable GST.

Earlier, CHB had been charging 7 lakh or 7% of the collector rate, whichever is higher, to transfer ownership of a commercial property, much higher than the 3% charge levied by the Estate Office.

For commercial properties allotted in ways other than auction or tender, CHB is charging 25% on the lines of the unearned increase fee being charged by the Estate Office and it will continue, the order stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out