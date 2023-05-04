Chandigarh Housing Board to raise officers’ financial powers to expedite projects

In a bid to fast-track small-scale projects, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has proposed to increase the financial powers of its senior officers. The proposal will be placed before the board meeting scheduled on May 9. The Chandigarh Housing Board has also proposed that the ex-India leave for the officials of groups C and D be approved by the CEO, while for groups A and B, the approvals may be vested with the chairman. (HT File Photo)

As per the agenda, the financial power of the UT adviser-cum-board chairman, who can approve projects up to ₹30 lakh, has been proposed to be increased to ₹1 crore.

Similarly, the financial power of the board’s chief executive officer (CEO) has been proposed to go up from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh, secretary from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 and chief engineer from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. Meanwhile, superintending engineer, who currently does not enjoy any financial power, may be allowed to approved projects ₹5,000.

The board has also proposed that the ex-India leave for the officials of groups C and D be approved by the CEO, while for groups A and B, the approvals may be vested with the chairman.

The agenda also includes the proposal to give powers of approving casual leaves, restricted holidays and station leaves of chief engineer, superintending engineer and legal adviser to the CEO.

Similarly, it has been proposed to give the leaves’ approval power for up to 30 days for the senior architect and executive engineers to the chief engineer, while the secretary may approve similar leaves for senior law officers, chief account officers and chief liaison officer.

It has also been proposed that advances for travelling allowance on tour and leave travel concession for the CEO be approved by the chairman, and for the chief engineer and secretary, the CEO hold the authority.

Sector-53 housing scheme to also be discussed

The board will also take up the proposal to include four bedrooms flats in CHB’s Sector 53 housing scheme under Phase 2. Currently, the board has planned to offer 340 flats in three categories — 192 three-bedroom, 100 two-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom EWS flats in Phase 1.

In the board meeting, the brochure for these 340 flats, that will come up on nine acres, will also be approved. The flats will be offered for ₹1.65 crore for three-bedroom, ₹1.40 crore for two-bedroom and ₹55 lakh for two-bedroom EWS.

During its upcoming meeting, the board will also take up conversion of leasehold apartments in the Sector 63 housing scheme to freehold. The board had launched the scheme in 2008. Of the total 2,108 flats, 336 are three bedroom, 888 two bedroom and 564 one bedroom. There are 320 EWS apartments as well.

