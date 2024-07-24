Chandigarh Housing Board takes up on agenda of lifts,no word on need-based changes

Even though the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) convened a meeting after two years to address the issue of need-based changes on Tuesday, only one agenda item concerning lifts in government multi-storey houses was tabled. In December 2023, Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit had stated that authorities were reconsidering need-based changes in about 60,000 CHB flats and would frame a policy accordingly, but seven months on, nothing seems to have materialised. (HT Photo)

The meeting was presided over by CHB secretary Akhil Kumar and was attended by senior officers of the board, UT administration, and three unofficial members of the board of directors.

In the letter sent to the members for the meeting, it was stated that the meeting would discuss need-based changes in independent houses of CHB and lifts in government multi-storey houses. However, only the agenda of lifts was discussed despite strong resistance from the three unofficial members of the board of directors, Surinder Bahga, Poonam Sharma, and Hitesh Puri.

The issue of lifts has been pending for the past three years, and on Tuesday, it was decided that the plan approval committee (lower) would finalise the design and give it to the allottees for installing the lifts.

Hitesh Puri said, “We requested them to address the issue of need-based changes in independent houses, but they refused to do so and told us that today only the agenda of the lifts would be taken up as the case pertaining to lifts is pending in the Punjab and Haryana high court.”

Another board member, Surinder Bahga, said, “It would have been better if the officers had addressed the issue of need-based changes in independent houses.”

Dwelling unit owners have been opposing the changes allowed in January 2023, stating that they override previous relaxations by categorising them as violations. They also argue that the latest policy does not cover need-based changes made in flats.

The first need-based policy was announced on March 23, 2010, followed by subsequent notifications on July 7, 2015; February 18, 2016; February 15, 2019; and finally, the latest on January 3, 2023.

CHB has constructed a total of 60,000 flats under various categories in the past four decades, including those for economically weaker section (EWS), lower income group (LIG), middle-income group (MIG), and higher income group (HIG). Many residents have made several changes according to previous policies, but the latest policy supersedes all previously issued notifications regarding need-based changes.

Approximately 55,000 out of the total dwelling units exhibit one form of violation or another, including additional rooms and toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms, covering of courtyards, and even construction of stairs on government land.

CHB Residents’ Federation president Nirmal Dutt said, “It is very disappointing that the very important item pertaining to need-based changes was not discussed. Now, we understand that the officers are not serious about sorting out the issue that has been hanging fire for the past decade.”

Despite repeated attempts, CHB secretary Akhil Kumar did not respond to calls and messages.