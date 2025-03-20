Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Human rights panel takes Suo Motu cognisance of property tax imposed on Institute for the Blind

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2025 09:20 AM IST

During the inspection, society's senior vice-president brought to the commission's notice that the municipal corporation (MC) had levied a property tax amounting to ₹33 lakh on the institute; the society has already deposited the amount, resulting in financial strain on the institute's operations

The Punjab State & Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance over the imposition of property tax on the Institute of Blind, Sector 26, operated by the Society for Care of Blind. This action follows an inspection conducted by the Commission on March 8.

The institute has directed the UT chief secretary to submit a detailed report within four weeks on the legal framework governing property tax exemption for institutions serving the disabled. (HT File)
The institute has directed the UT chief secretary to submit a detailed report within four weeks on the legal framework governing property tax exemption for institutions serving the disabled. (HT File)

During the inspection, society’s senior vice-president brought to the commission’s notice that the municipal corporation (MC) had levied a property tax amounting to 33 lakh on the institute. The society has already deposited the amount, resulting in financial strain on the institute’s operations, which are primarily funded through public and corporate donations.

The institute has directed the UT chief secretary to submit a detailed report within four weeks on the legal framework governing property tax exemption for institutions serving the disabled. They have directed the MC to explain the rationale behind levying the said property tax and clarify whether any provision exists for exemption or refund.

They have also directed the additional chief secretary to the governor, Punjab and administrator of Chandigarh to place this matter at an appropriate level for policy consideration.

