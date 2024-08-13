Chandigarh: Husband, mother-in-law acquitted in dowry death case

A local court on Monday acquitted a man and his mother who were facing a dowry death case. The defence counsel had stated that it was a case of suicide and not murder, alleging that it was wrongly framed by the police. (iStockphoto)

The man’s wife had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in 2021, following which police had booked him and his mother for dowry death at the Sarangpur police station.

On Monday, a court acquitted the two accused, Budh Ram, alias Deepak, and his mother Naina Devi, both residents of Small Flats, EWS Colony, Dhanas.

The defence counsel had stated that it was a case of suicide and not murder, alleging that it was wrongly framed by the police.

The deceased’s father had told police that in 2019, his daughter had lodged a complaint of dowry harassment, but the matter had then ended in a mutual compromise. However, the harassment hadn’t stopped, he had said.

On June 10, 2021, around 11 pm, his daughter had called him crying, urging him to take her back home, as she feared being killed by her in-laws and husband, the father had told police.

On June 11, Ram had called the complainant asking him to take back his daughter. But after sometime, he had called again and informed that his daughter had hung herself. She was declared brought dead at PGIMER.

Police had then registered a case under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased’s father.