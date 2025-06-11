Chandigarh: Illegal structures demolished near Kaimbwala

In a decisive move to uphold the directives of the Punjab and Haryana high court and to ensure the protection of the Sukhna Catchment Area, a demolition drive was successfully executed in the periphery of village Kaimbwala on Tuesday. Unauthorised structures being razed during the demolition drive in Kaimbwala village on Tuesday. (HT File)

On the directions of deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, the demolition was carried out with the assistance of two pocklain machines and one JCB machine, supported by a robust police presence, including lady constables.

The operation was conducted under the vigilant supervision of the SDM, Central. During this drive, approximately 20 unauthorised commercial shops/showrooms, 9 tin sheds, one boundary wall, and two khokhas were demolished. The operation was completed peacefully, said the DM.

This action is in strict compliance with the orders issued by the high court, which mandates the maintenance of Sukhna Catchment Area to restore Sukhna Lake to its former glory. The court has prohibited any housing colonies or construction activities in this area.

Additionally, directives from the court have also empowered enforcement agencies to halt ongoing constructions and demolish any structures erected in violation of these orders without prior notice.

The Supreme Court of India has also reiterated that no constructions should occur in this area post May 21, 2012. Any violations will be met with immediate action against the offenders. This notice serves as a reminder to the public and relevant authorities about the importance of compliance with these regulations concerning unauthorised constructions.