Chandigarh: IMD predicts rainy Sunday, wet start to week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there was a strong chance of heavy rain in the city, Sunday onwards till Tuesday. An orange warning has been issued in the city for this period; this is the second of the four-step warning system of the IMD. This means that people are to stay alert and prepared.

“Rain will pick up in the region from Sunday. Chandigarh, which is clubbed with Northern Haryana, by the IMD has likelihood of heavy rain, over 60mm; light to moderate rain up to 30 mm is very likely. Thunder and gusty winds up to 50km/h are also likely.” Temperature is also expected to drop and by July 19 (Monday), the maximum temperature is likely to fall below 30°C, around the same temperature as the minimum temperature is expected to be that day.

IMD has also issued an advisory to tackle heavy rain. People have been asked to move away from low-lying areas and from water bodies. People are also instructed to avoid going into water-logged areas, to drive carefully and to make sure their drainage system in their houses and offices are working.

A look at the mercury graph shows that the maximum temperature of the city went up from 33.2°C on Thursday to 36.8°C on Friday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.8°C on Thursday to 27.6°C on Friday. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 28°C , while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 28°C.