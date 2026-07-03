Punjab Congress dissent erupts over AICC list; Channi camp holds show of strength

The Congress high command’s recent decision to maintain the status quo in its Punjab unit has triggered an open revolt. Disgruntled party leaders converged at the Chamkaur Sahib residence of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday in a show of strength, while former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah added fuel to the organisational fire. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is holding a meeting of his loyalists at his house in Chamkaur Sahib on Friday. (HT file photo)

The unrest comes days after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced its new list of Punjab office-bearers. Following nearly a month of internal deliberations, the high command chose to retain both Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Leader of the Opposition.

The decision has backfired with a faction of the party. A large section of leaders and grassroots workers had been aggressively lobbying for Channi to be given a central organisational role to spearhead the party’s campaign for the 2027 assembly elections.

Channi camp wants change

Signs of rebellion emerged on Friday morning as supporters, including former legislators and district-level leaders, gathered at Channi’s house in protest against the AICC appointments. Opposing voices argued that elevating Channi to the PPCC president’s post was crucial to energising the party cadre and securing a victory in 2027.

“All is not well in the Punjab Congress,” said former MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur. “We have gathered here to discuss the future course of action because the workers want Channi to lead. He is the mass leader who can bring the Congress back to power.”

The gathering included prominent leaders such as former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and OP Soni, a former deputy CM. While leaders avoided direct attacks on the central leadership, they openly demanded a reconsideration of the state appointments.

Channi himself remained tightlipped throughout Thursday, though sources close to the former CM indicated he would address his supporters and make a public statement on Friday evening.

Randhawa triggers speculation

Meanwhile, Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa triggered speculation within party circles after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday morning.

While Randhawa’s close aides were quick to dismiss the political undercurrents—terming it a routine meeting focused on the law-and-order situation and gangster activities in Punjab’s border districts—the timing has raised alarms within the state unit.

Manish Tewari miffed, too

Senior Congress leader and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, who was completely omitted from the key poll panels, also criticised the party’s internal dynamics publicly.

Reacting to Wednesday’s overhaul, Tewari posted on X: “Hai bada koi avgun usme jise koi hunar aave (If a person is talented, society usually finds fault with him). Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!”

While affirming his long-standing loyalty to the party, Tewari added a cryptic: “Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be.”