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    No More Supplements, 7 Easy Ways To Add More Protein To Your Daily Diet That Will Keep You Full For Long

    Discover seven easy ways to increase protein naturally with everyday foods that support weight loss, muscle health, and lasting energy without supplements.

    Published on: Jul 03, 2026 1:11 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Every meal offers an opportunity to add more natural protein without relying on powders or expensive supplements. Protein rich diet focuses on simple ingredients that fit easily into everyday cooking. From dairy products and lentils to eggs, chicken, and legumes, protein-rich foods help build balanced meals that are both nutritious and enjoyable. These options work well throughout the year and can be adapted into lighter recipes during summer by pairing them with fresh vegetables, yoghurt, salads, and seasonal fruits.

    Protein rich meal (Freepik)
    Protein rich meal (Freepik)

    A protein-rich diet can easily include foods like paneer, eggs, chicken, fish, lentils, beans, Greek yoghurt, soy products, nuts, and seeds. These ingredients can be used in guilt-free recipes, chicken recipes, and low calorie meals that support healthy eating without sacrificing flavour. Preparing meals with grilling, steaming, baking, or light sautéing helps preserve nutrients while keeping calories under control. Fresh herbs, vegetables, and homemade spices further enhance nutrition while making protein-rich dishes suitable for regular family meals.

    Protein plays an important role in increasing satiety hormones while helping reduce hunger signals, making it easier to manage daily calorie intake. A protein-rich diet also has a higher thermic effect than carbohydrates or fats, meaning the body uses more energy during digestion. During weight loss, adequate protein helps preserve lean muscle while supporting strength, recovery, and healthy metabolism. Pairing protein with fibre-rich vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats also slows carbohydrate digestion, helping maintain stable blood sugar levels and reducing sudden cravings.

    Whole foods provide protein along with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that protein supplements often lack. Chicken, eggs, lentils, paneer, soy products, dairy, and legumes naturally supply amino acids needed for muscle repair while supporting faster recovery after physical activity. Regularly including these foods in balanced meals helps maintain energy levels, supports healthy ageing, and promotes overall wellness. Small daily changes, such as replacing processed snacks with protein-rich meals, can gradually improve nutrition while making healthy eating simple, practical, and sustainable.

    7 Easy Protein-Packed Meals You Can Make Without Supplements

    Adding more protein to everyday meals does not have to be expensive or complicated. These seven recipes use simple ingredients like eggs, paneer, chicken, lentils, yoghurt, and soy products to naturally increase protein intake. Each recipe supports muscle recovery, healthy weight management, and balanced nutrition while being easy enough to prepare on busy weekdays.

    Greek Yoghurt Chicken Bowl

    A grilled chicken bowl with Greek yoghurt and fresh vegetables provides lean protein, calcium, probiotics, and fibre, making it an excellent meal for muscle recovery and healthy eating.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 15 mins

    Cook Time: 15 mins

    Total Time: 30 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 40g

    Ingredients

    • 250g chicken breast
    • ½ cup Greek yoghurt
    • 1 cucumber
    • 1 tomato
    • Lettuce
    • Lemon juice
    • Black pepper
    • Salt

    Instructions

    1. Grill the chicken until fully cooked.
    2. Slice the vegetables.
    3. Arrange vegetables in a bowl.
    4. Add grilled chicken.
    5. Top with Greek yoghurt.
    6. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

    Paneer and Sprout Salad

    Paneer and sprouts create a protein-rich vegetarian meal packed with calcium, fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins for healthy lunches.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 15 mins

    Cook Time: 5 mins

    Total Time: 20 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 28g

    Ingredients

    • 150g paneer
    • 1 cup mixed sprouts
    • Onion
    • Tomato
    • Cucumber
    • Lemon juice
    • Chaat masala

    Instructions

    1. Lightly grill the paneer.
    2. Mix sprouts and vegetables.
    3. Add paneer cubes.
    4. Toss with lemon juice and seasoning.
    5. Serve immediately.

    Masoor Dal and Egg Bowl

    Eggs and masoor dal provide complete protein, iron, folate, and fibre for sustained energy throughout the day.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 10 mins

    Cook Time: 20 mins

    Total Time: 30 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 30g

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup cooked masoor dal
    • 2 boiled eggs
    • Onion
    • Coriander
    • Cumin powder
    • Salt

    Instructions

    1. Warm the cooked dal.
    2. Slice boiled eggs.
    3. Pour dal into bowls.
    4. Add eggs.
    5. Garnish with coriander and spices.

    Soya Chunk Vegetable Stir Fry

    Soya chunks and colourful vegetables deliver plant protein, fibre, and antioxidants in a quick, balanced dinner.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 15 mins

    Cook Time: 15 mins

    Total Time: 30 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 32g

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup soya chunks
    • Broccoli
    • Capsicum
    • Carrot
    • Garlic
    • Soy sauce (low sodium)
    • Black pepper

    Instructions

    1. Boil and squeeze soya chunks.
    2. Stir-fry garlic and vegetables.
    3. Add soya chunks.
    4. Season lightly.
    5. Cook for 5 minutes.

    Chickpea and Chicken Wrap

    Whole-wheat wraps filled with grilled chicken and chickpeas provide protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates for active lifestyles.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 15 mins

    Cook Time: 15 mins

    Total Time: 30 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 36g

    Ingredients

    • Whole-wheat wraps
    • 200g grilled chicken
    • ½ cup boiled chickpeas
    • Lettuce
    • Onion
    • Greek yoghurt
    • Mint chutney

    Instructions

    1. Warm the wraps.
    2. Spread yoghurt and chutney.
    3. Add vegetables.
    4. Add chicken and chickpeas.
    5. Roll tightly and serve.

    High-Protein Oats Omelette

    Eggs and oats combine to create a filling breakfast rich in protein, fibre, and slow-release carbohydrates.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 10 mins

    Cook Time: 10 mins

    Total Time: 20 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 24g

    Ingredients

    • 3 eggs
    • ½ cup oats
    • Onion
    • Tomato
    • Green chilli
    • Coriander
    • Salt
    • Pepper

    Instructions

    1. Blend oats into flour.
    2. Beat eggs.
    3. Mix all ingredients.
    4. Cook on a non-stick pan.
    5. Flip and cook both sides.

    Rajma and Paneer Power Bowl

    Rajma and paneer create a balanced vegetarian meal rich in protein, fibre, calcium, and iron for healthy lunches.

    Quick View

    Prep Time: 15 mins

    Cook Time: 15 mins

    Total Time: 30 mins

    Servings: 2

    Protein: 29g

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup cooked rajma
    • 150g grilled paneer
    • Brown rice
    • Cucumber
    • Tomato
    • Onion
    • Lemon juice

    Instructions

    1. Arrange brown rice in bowls.
    2. Add rajma.
    3. Place grilled paneer on top.
    4. Add fresh vegetables.
    5. Finish with lemon juice.

    FAQs

    What are the best natural protein sources without supplements?

    Eggs, chicken, paneer, lentils, fish, Greek yoghurt, soy products, beans, and sprouts are excellent natural protein sources.

    Can a protein-rich diet support weight loss?

    A protein-rich diet helps control appetite, supports muscle maintenance, and improves satiety, making weight management easier.

    How much protein should an adult consume daily?

    Most healthy adults require around 0.8–1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight, while active individuals may require more depending on activity levels and fitness goals.

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