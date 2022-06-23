Chandigarh immigration consultancy firm’s directors booked for issuing fake visas

Police have booked two directors of an immigration consultancy firm for duping three men of ₹3 lakh by providing them fake visas for Kuwait.

In their complaint, Bahadur Singh of Kurali and two others alleged that Harpreet Singh and Ravi, directors of CIP Canadian Immigration Partners, operating from a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1, took ₹1 lakh each from them to process their visas for Kuwait. They also sat for interviews in April and underwent medical examination. On April 28, the immigration consultancy firm provided them visas, but they turned out to be fake.

Police on Tuesday booked the two firm directors under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Police said the office of the accused was locked. Efforts are on to arrest them.