Chandigarh: In major rejig in MC, medical officer of health dept now under Kamboj

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Amit Kumar on Thursday conducted a reshuffle of departments among the MC officials and in a major change, handed over the responsibility of medical officer of health (MOH) department to joint commissioner Isha Kamboj.

Kamboj will also continue to hold the charge of the fire department and vendor cell, along with the enforcement branch, Swachh Bharat Mission, public relations branch, National Urban Livelihood Mission, sports and cultural programme. These orders have been implemented with immediate effect.

Earlier, the responsibility of the MOH department was under joint commissioner Gurinder Sodhi, who has been now given the responsibility of the account and house allotment branch, parking branch, caretaker branch, mechanical branch, establishment, legal branch, monitoring cell and coordination cell, grievances and pending reference, RTI branch and colony and licensing branch.

People familiar with the matter said employees of the MC’s MOH department have been regularly voicing their grievances about the newly appointed MOH. According to insiders, the staff have raised concerns over the officer’s management style, which they claim has led to increased workload and a lack of clear communication.

Joint commissioner Shashi Vasundhara has been given the responsibility of sub-office Manimajra, tax branch, apni mandi and day market, advertisement control order, booking of community centre and open space, estate branch, IT, building and planning department. At the same time, chief engineer Sanjay Arora will also look after the work of solid waste management and AMRUT Yojana along with the engineering wing.