Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act
City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952.
UT administration has decided to amend the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, proposing an increase in penalty on building violations and misuse of premises, on conviction, in contravention of the directions from the current ₹500 to ₹2 lakh.
Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.
The body further said any changes in the act have to be for prospective allotments and noted that no need-based changes have been allowed in the last 50 years, whereas neighbouring states have been so flexible on this.
The administration must, the body asserted, allow need-based changes, by taking on board the stakeholders, and thereafter define the violations and misuse, adding that they should be looking to promote the ease of doing business instead of creating hurdles for the tax-paying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
Industrialists also dubbed the increase in fine by 400 times illogical, reiterating the need to drop the existing violation and misuse notices.
PU hosts webinar on BR Ambedkar’s teachings
Hospitality body lauds UT excise policy
Union Minister visits Gurdwara Patshahi Dasween
-
Navjot Sidhu meets Jakhar, expresses solidarity with him
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was issued a show-cause notice for “anti-party statements” five days ago, to express solidarity with him. Sidhu met Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema among others. Sidhu and others were with Jakhar for nearly one hour. Both Sidhu and Jakhar did not speak to the media over their meeting.
-
Navjot Sidhu skips Warring’s maiden visit to Amritsar as Punjab Congress chief
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped a meeting held by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during his maiden visit to Amritsar as the state Congress chief. However, Sidhu along with his loyalists, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, visited Amrik Singh Dhillon at his residence in Samrala on Friday and inquired about his well-being. Later, he took stock of the Machhiwara grain market.
-
Baisakhi celebrations: Professorship in Sikh studies launched in Singapore
The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National University of Singapore on a visiting professorship in Sikh studies aimed at promoting academic scholarship in this field both in Singapore and abroad. This is the first Sikh professorship to be set up in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The CSGB said it is aiming to raise S$1.2 million for an endowment fund to support the visiting professorship.
-
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday. Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president.
-
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
Chandigarh's Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category. He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita.
