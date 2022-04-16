Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act

City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952.

UT administration has decided to amend the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, proposing an increase in penalty on building violations and misuse of premises, on conviction, in contravention of the directions from the current ₹500 to ₹2 lakh.

Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.

The body further said any changes in the act have to be for prospective allotments and noted that no need-based changes have been allowed in the last 50 years, whereas neighbouring states have been so flexible on this.

The administration must, the body asserted, allow need-based changes, by taking on board the stakeholders, and thereafter define the violations and misuse, adding that they should be looking to promote the ease of doing business instead of creating hurdles for the tax-paying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Industrialists also dubbed the increase in fine by 400 times illogical, reiterating the need to drop the existing violation and misuse notices.

PU hosts webinar on BR Ambedkar’s teachings

Chandigarh Panjab University’s (PU) Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP) organised a one-day webinar on the topic ‘Reasons and Remedies of Social Exclusion: An Ambedkarite Perspective’ held by Government College for Girls, Mohana, assistant professor Ravinder Kumar. He spoke about Ambedkarite perspective on social exclusion, saying, “ Dr Ambedkar was a great thinker and social activist and he was totally against social exclusion and caste system.”

Hospitality body lauds UT excise policy

Chandigarh Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI), a body for tourism and hospitality, met on Friday to thank Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit for the UT’s forward-looking and dynamic excise policy 2022-23. The delegation was led by HRANI joint secretary Ankit Gupta.

Union Minister visits Gurdwara Patshahi Dasween

Chandigarh Union Minister Arjun Munda Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Patshahi Dasween, Sector 8, and offered prayers for the betterment of the people. The minister was welcomed by the Gurdwara Sahib management committee and was informed about the social work being done. Praising the Sikh community, Munda said they are the first ones to come forward to help at times of public sufferings.