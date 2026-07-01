Chandigarh: Jain re-appointed ASG for 3 months

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and additional solicitor general (ASG) Satya Pal Jain has been re-appointed to the post of ASG for three months. An ASG is the top law officer of the central government at the high court. The notification regarding his reappointment was issued by the Centre on June 30. (HT File)

The post was created in December 2014 and his appointment took place in April 2015, making him the first ASG at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The notification regarding his reappointment was issued by the Centre on June 30. “The President (of India) is pleased to re-appoint ……..for a further term of three months with effect from 01.07.2026 or until further orders, whichever earlier (sic),” the notification read.