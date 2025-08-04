Chandigarh: Judiciary plays the role of stabilising core of democracy, says justice Surya Kant

The judiciary serves as the stabilising core of democracy, ensuring that its generative powers are channelled within constitutional boundaries and not allowed to descend into chaos, said Supreme Court judge justice Surya Kant on Sunday. He was delivering the first annual HL Sibal Memorial Lecture at the Punjab and Haryana high court. (From left) Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, justice Sheel Nagu, and Supreme Court judge justice Surya Kant during the event in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing a gathering of judges, senior advocates and legal luminaries at the high court’s main Bar Room, justice Kant reflected on the judiciary’s critical role in upholding constitutional values, particularly through the power of judicial review. He underscored that elections in a democracy are not mere procedures but fundamental mechanisms that require judicial oversight to maintain integrity and fairness in elections.

“Judicial review acts as a powerful deterrent against electoral malpractices. It upholds democratic values and fosters public trust, ensuring that the lifeblood of democracy continues to flow unblemished,” he said.

Recalling the contributions of late Heera Lal Sibal—a renowned constitutional expert and senior advocate—justice Kant said that Sibal had a deep engagement with election law and the judiciary’s supervisory powers under Articles 32, 226, and 227. He cited landmark cases such as Jagannath V Union of India and Ghapilal V Banshilal, where Sibal had appeared in matters involving allegations of electoral corruption.

Justice Kant also spoke about the evolving dimensions of judicial review in contemporary times. One example he cited was the Supreme Court’s intervention in enforcing political parties’ financial disclosure norms and regulating election spending, recognising the corrosive impact of unaccounted expenditures on electoral integrity.

He further highlighted Article 324 as one of the more visionary provisions in the Constitution, allowing the Election Commission to function independently and uphold democratic guarantees without political interference.

The lecture was presided over by chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, justice Sheel Nagu.

Senior advocate RS Cheema, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, and many members of the legal fraternity attended the event.

An emotional Kapil Sibal—senior advocate in the Supreme Court and MP—delivered the vote of thanks, honouring the memory of his father. Several members of the Sibal family, including those from abroad, were also present for the occasion.