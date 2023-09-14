News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Junior resident doctors’ strike continues for second day

Chandigarh: Junior resident doctors’ strike continues for second day

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 14, 2023 02:39 AM IST

There was an increase in the number of people outside the general medicine and surgery OPDs; Emergency services remained unaffected

OPD services at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, continued to be affected for the second day on Wednesday with junior resident doctors staging a protest for implementation of the central residency scheme with stipends in accordance with central regulations.

Junior resident doctors holding a protest at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The OPD services were partially affected as patients experienced longer-than-usual wait times.

On Wednesday, the director-principal of GMCH-32 and the medical superintendent held a meeting with the Junior Resident Doctors Association (JRDA), urging them to call off the strike. However, the association said they will not end the strike until they received a written assurance.

JRDA president Simran Sethi said, “In a meeting with the administration we were informed that our file was moved forward and a verbal assurance was given. But we are demanding a written assurance, and until then, we will continue our protest.”

The central residency scheme includes a higher stipend, several leaves and other benefits.

Currently, the residents are getting paid according to the Punjab pay scales.

