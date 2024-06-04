Chandigarh: Kangra man acquitted in 2022 rape case

A special POCSO court on Monday acquitted a Himachal Pradesh resident, who was booked in a rape case in 2022. The complainant had alleged that his daughter went missing in August 2022 after leaving for stitching classes. (iStock)

The case was registered against Bhanu Partap Singh, then 24 years old, a native of Kangra district, under Sections 363, 366 and 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant had alleged that his daughter went missing in August 2022 after leaving home for stitching classes. On the same day, Singh had also gone missing.

In September 2022, police found the duo at the railway station in the Daria, and registered a case. In court, defence counsel Vivek Kathuria argued that the girl’s family did not share her birth certificate to establish her age. Also, the girl changed her statement thrice in the courtroom, which indicated that she was lying.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court acquitted Singh.