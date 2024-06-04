 Chandigarh: Kangra man acquitted in 2022 rape case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Kangra man acquitted in 2022 rape case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2024 04:56 PM IST

In the court, defence counsel Vivek Kathuria argued that the girl’s family did not share her birth certificate to establish her age; also, the girl changed her statement thrice in the courtroom, which indicated that she was lying

A special POCSO court on Monday acquitted a Himachal Pradesh resident, who was booked in a rape case in 2022.

The complainant had alleged that his daughter went missing in August 2022 after leaving for stitching classes. (iStock)
The complainant had alleged that his daughter went missing in August 2022 after leaving for stitching classes. (iStock)

The case was registered against Bhanu Partap Singh, then 24 years old, a native of Kangra district, under Sections 363, 366 and 376 (2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The complainant had alleged that his daughter went missing in August 2022 after leaving home for stitching classes. On the same day, Singh had also gone missing.

In September 2022, police found the duo at the railway station in the Daria, and registered a case. In court, defence counsel Vivek Kathuria argued that the girl’s family did not share her birth certificate to establish her age. Also, the girl changed her statement thrice in the courtroom, which indicated that she was lying.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court acquitted Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Kangra man acquitted in 2022 rape case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement