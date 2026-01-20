Chandigarh: Kataria lays stone for Shastri Market redevelopment work

UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Monday, laid the foundation stone of the redevelopment work of Shastri Market located in Sector 22-C. He said that this project is an important initiative towards developing the city in accordance with modern requirements while preserving the original spirit of the City Beautiful. Kataria expressed confidence that the redevelopment of Shastri Market will serve as an ideal model for other markets in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

He said the project, to be completed by the end of 2026 at a cost of ₹6 to ₹8 crore, will include raising the shop levels by approximately three feet, increasing the height of the roofs, developing the market on a solar energy basis, and installing 100 to 150 CCTV cameras for security. In addition, provisions will be made for water tanks, Wi-Fi facilities and well-organised parking. Kataria expressed confidence that the redevelopment of Shastri Market will serve as an ideal model for other markets in Chandigarh.

On this occasion, former MP from Chandigarh and additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, said that Shastri Market has been an important part of Chandigarh’s historical and commercial identity. Former mayor of Chandigarh Davesh Moudgil, said that the redevelopment of Shastri Market is a unique and historic project of public participation in collaboration with the administration, which will become an example for the entire country.

Kataria calls for end to dumping, leads UT’s shift to clean energy

In a step towards sustainable urban development, scientific waste management and clean energy generation, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Monday held the land earmarking ceremony for the establishment of a Segregated Organic Municipal Solid Waste (SOMSW)–based Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at the Dadumajra dumping ground.

Kataria, who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised that scientific waste management and renewable energy solutions are no longer optional but essential for environmental security and public well-being. He stated that cities must move away from conventional dumping practices and adopt circular economy models, where waste is treated as a valuable resource. He observed that Dadumajra had long been a concern for residents and the city alike, and the administration has been working continuously to address this issue.

Kataria highlighted that nearly 28 acres of land have been reclaimed and freed from garbage, leading to a substantial reduction in environmental hazards, foul odour, and pollution. This achievement, he said, has helped restore ecological balance in the area and paved the way for productive and sustainable reuse of reclaimed land.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, reaffirmed MC’s commitment to a cleaner, greener, and healthier city. She stated that the CBG plant represents a win-win solution, addressing waste management challenges while simultaneously generating clean and renewable energy, thereby improving the quality of life of citizens, especially residents living in and around Dadumajra.

Janta darbar in Dadumajra on Jan 31

Gulab Chand Kataria will hold the Janta Darbar on Saturday (January 31) at the Community Centre, Dadumajra, instead of the UT Secretariat. During this public hearing, the administrator will address the grievances of the residents of Dadumajra and Dhanas only.

Kataria will conduct the public hearing once every month on a Saturday in one of the sectors or villages of Chandigarh to hear the grievances of residents of that particular area. Senior officers of the Chandigarh administration will also be present during these hearings.