Chandigarh: Lack of social interaction, excess screen time causing stress among kids, say parents

Even as physical classes will resume for Classes 10 to 12 from February 1, the other students will continue with online classes even as year-end exams are drawing near. Many students and parents say this is leading to stress, as physical classes have been suspended since January 10 amid the Covid surge.

Ever since the first lockdown, it has been a common complaint by parents that sitting in front of the computer screen for long periods of time is making kids more irritable, leading to mood swings and damaging their eyesight.

Due to limited social interaction, parents say kids have become more introverted and since they are not getting enough exercise, their health is also suffering.

However, as per president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association Nitin Goyal, the numbers of complaints have reduced as parents are now accustomed to the downsides of online classes.

Goyal said, “The UT education department can set up a dedicated helpline for students where they can share issues related to Covid or online classes.”

Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) Prabhjot Kaur said that the phone numbers of class teachers and school counsellors have already been shared with all students and they have also been told to check in routinely to ensure the childrens’ well-being.

The counsellor of a government school on condition of anonymity, said, “Students from poorer socio-economic backgrounds are suffering the most and many of them call us about problems they are facing with their family or with online classes. Worksheets are prepared for students unable to attend online classes. Other problems also include issues with certain subjects like maths.” She added that the number of calls received were higher during the second wave in 2021.

Chairperson of Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) Harjinder Kaur, said, “The commission is also concerned about the mental health of children, as online teaching can’t compare to physical classes. We are running virtual programmes to involve kids more and create awareness among both students and parents till offline classes can resume.”

Dr Adarsh Kohli, professor of clinical psychology at PGIMER, said, “Children are being deprived of social learning and learning by observation and parents have to ensure that more interactive methods of play and study are practiced at home. More video sessions with cousins, playmates and school friends need to be encouraged.”