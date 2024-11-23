Chandigarh lad Krish wins at IGU West Bengal junior golf tourney

City-based Krish Chawla, a young golfing prodigy, secured an impressive victory at the IGU West Bengal Junior Golf Boys Championship held at the Tollygunge Golf Club in Kolkata from November 18 to 22. Currently ranked 991st in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and among the top 10 amateur golfers in India, Krish’s victory is expected to significantly boost his ranking. (HT Photo)

Krish dominated Category A with a remarkable 8-stroke lead, finishing with a stellar score of 13 under par. His rounds of 66, 68, 67 and 66 displayed exceptional consistency and skill throughout the competition.

In addition to his Category A victory, Krish finished as the overall runner-up in the combined A and B category (under-18), competing against over 100 players from across the country. His performance on the final day was particularly notable, with a crucial 4-under par round that cemented his podium finish.

Earlier this year, Krish also demonstrated his skill with a tied second-place finish at the National IGU Western India Junior Boys Golf Championship at Poona Golf Club, posting scores of 73, 71, 69 and 72.

In addition, he claimed the second runner-up position at the National IGU NCR Junior Boys Golf Championship in Noida and emerged victorious at the Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship in Chandigarh.

Krish, who currently studies at Strawberry Fields High School in Chandigarh, is coached by Dronacharya awardee Jesse Grewal at the Chandigarh Golf Academy. His outstanding achievements in national tournaments have propelled him into the top 5 rankings for under-18 golfers in India.