Chandigarh: Lalpura speaks on power of togetherness at PGGCG-11

Chairman of the National Commission of Minorities, spoke on the topic “Power of togetherness, fostering harmonies in our communities” in an event organised by the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Wednesday. Lalpura, while speaking at an event organised by the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, Chandigarh, strongly remarked that “Power of togetherness is complete in itself”. (HT Photo)

Anuradha S Chagti, secretary, UT department of social welfare women and child development, was the guest of honour. Professor Pampa Mukherjee, chairperson, department of political science, Panjab University (PU), and Bharati Garg, chairperson, department of public administration, PU, were the panellists.

Lalpura strongly remarked that “Power of togetherness is complete in itself”. Quoting from spiritual texts, he cautioned the students that education, if not practised in the right spirit, may lead to arrogance. He urged everyone to respect all religions and not fall prey to the divisive forces. He encouraged students to ask questions, seek answers and perform duties honestly.

Mukherjee, stressed that people should celebrate their differences, prioritise unity in diversity and make togetherness a beacon of hope. Reciting a poem, Garg emphasised that conflicts are omnipresent in society but they shouldn’t be let to dominate togetherness.

Chagti, also an alumna of the college, felt nostalgic and relived her student days. She advised students not to be judgemental as it deters harmony. She motivated them to travel in remote areas and to develop a connect with people there to realise India’s diverse culture.

Principal Anita Kaushal observed that diversity of India adds to its richness and harmony can be achieved by kindness and empathy. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekanand, she highlighted that togetherness and harmony have been the hallmark of India’s rich cultural heritage.