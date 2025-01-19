Chandigarh leads northern India in organ transplants at govt hospitals

In 2024, Chandigarh emerged as the leader in organ transplantation surgeries at government hospitals in northern India, performing 320 surgeries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), data by the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO North) reveals. Currently, all organ transplants in Chandigarh are conducted exclusively at PGIMER, making it the city’s central hub for these life-saving procedures. (Getty image)

Out of the total 2,334 organ transplants performed in northern India last year, a significantly higher 71% (1,636) occurred in private hospitals, while 29% (698) were carried out in government hospitals. Uttar Pradesh ranked second, with 203 organ transplants at government hospitals.

Rajasthan and Punjab recorded the highest overall number of organ transplants, but most surgeries in these states took place in private hospitals despite more expensive cost of treatment.

For instance, a kidney transplant in government hospitals costs around ₹2-2.75 lakh, whereas in private hospitals, the cost can escalate to as high as ₹6 lakh. This price difference extends to other organ transplants, such as liver, heart and lung surgeries, which can be two to three times more expensive in private hospitals.

Dr Jagat Ram, former director of PGIMER, pointed out that government hospitals offered subsidised transplant surgeries, reducing the financial burden on patients. On the other hand, private hospitals passed the full cost of surgeries onto patients, making the treatments much more expensive.

Why are private hospitals ahead in number of transplants

Dr Ashish Sharma, head of renal transplant surgery at PGIMER, explained that unlike private facilities, public sector hospitals faced challenges, such as limited resources, including specialised equipment and trained surgeons.

PGIMER, Chandigarh, stands out as it has a dedicated renal transplant centre, established in 2005, with a 12-bed ICU and specialised operation theatres to support its transplant services.

In comparison, in Punjab, all 621 organ transplants were performed by private hospitals, while Rajasthan recorded 580 transplants in private hospitals and 104 in government hospitals.

In Haryana, only 10 organ transplants occurred in government hospitals, compared to 103 in private institutions.

At 2,257, organ donations reached four-year high

In 2024, northern India recorded 2,257 organ donations, the highest in the last four years.

Chandigarh ranked fourth in the region with 282 donors, though this was a decrease from 316 donations in 2023.

Rajasthan led with 648 donors, followed by Punjab with 614 and Uttar Pradesh with 523. Other states like Haryana (116), Jammu and Kashmir (47), Uttarakhand (19) and Himachal Pradesh (8) reported fewer donations.

Kidney transplants most common

Kidney transplants were the most common procedures in the region, with 301 performed in Chandigarh alone in 2024.

However, only one heart transplant was carried out at PGIMER, which unfortunately was unsuccessful. In Haryana, 113 kidney transplants were performed, with only 10 done at government hospitals. In Punjab, all 616 kidney transplants took place in private hospitals, while Rajasthan conducted 628 kidney transplants, 50 liver transplants, five heart transplants and one lung transplant.

Dr Vipin Kaushal, nodal officer of ROTTO North, called for greater involvement of government hospitals in organ donation and transplantation efforts.

“It’s crucial for public sector hospitals to take a leading role alongside their private counterparts. The current deficit in organ availability is staggering, and at ROTTO, we urge more public hospitals to step up and champion this vital cause” said Dr Kaushal.

Dr Jagat Ram also stressed the importance of raising awareness about organ donation, especially within emergency departments, which played a crucial role in facilitating organ donation.