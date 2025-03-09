Chandigarh: Liquor contractors demand early excise policy

The Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association has urgently called upon the UT administration to expedite the announcement of its excise policy. This plea comes as the Punjab government has already unveiled its excise policy for the upcoming financial year, setting the stage for liquor contract auctions in Mohali on March 12. In contrast, the UT administration’s excise policy, now anticipated for release on Monday, remains pending. In a formal representation submitted to the administrator, the contractors have further demanded a reduction in excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) within Chandigarh. They highlight the disparity with Punjab, which imposes a mere 1% excise duty and VAT, resulting in significantly lower liquor prices. (HT Photo)

The association has expressed concerns regarding market stability and business planning, stressing the necessity for a prompt policy announcement. Originally slated for Friday, the policy’s release was delayed due to the absence of commissioner excise and taxation, Hari Kallikkat.

In a formal representation submitted to the administrator, the contractors have further demanded a reduction in excise duty and value-added tax (VAT) within Chandigarh. They highlight the disparity with Punjab, which imposes a mere 1% excise duty and VAT, resulting in significantly lower liquor prices.

The contractors claim that unless Chandigarh lowered its taxes, the liquor trade in the city will continue to struggle, similar to the previous year.